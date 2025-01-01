Menu
2024 Ford F-550 XL Crew Cab & Chassis 4WD, 7.3L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth, 61-inches from the back of the cab to the centre of the rear wheel, 179 wheelbase, 6 Engine Hours, 1 Idle Hour. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $87,510.00 plus $375 processing fee, $87,885.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2024 Ford F-550

195 KM

$87,510

+ tax & licensing
2024 Ford F-550

XL Crew Cab & Chassis 4WD

12564059

2024 Ford F-550

XL Crew Cab & Chassis 4WD

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$87,510

+ taxes & licensing

Used
195KM
VIN 1FD0W5HN2REF43227

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$87,510

+ taxes & licensing

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2024 Ford F-550