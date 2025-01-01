Menu
Account
Sign In
-22,743km -One owner -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 180HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration -Bose sound system -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Paddle shifters -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Push to start button -Sunroof -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2024 Honda Civic

22,750 KM

Details Description Features

$33,480

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

Watch This Vehicle
12297348

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Touring CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,480

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,750KM
VIN 2HGFE1F96RH001252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UETA01252
  • Mileage 22,750 KM

Vehicle Description

-22,743km -One owner -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 180HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration -Bose sound system -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Paddle shifters -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Push to start button -Sunroof -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2021 Honda Pilot Black Edition for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Honda Pilot Black Edition 39,793 KM $42,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Fit EX-L Navi CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Honda Fit EX-L Navi CVT 81,129 KM $21,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Tucson AWD 1.6T Luxury Hybrid for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Hyundai Tucson AWD 1.6T Luxury Hybrid 56,926 KM $30,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,480

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2024 Honda Civic