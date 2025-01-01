$33,480+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Civic
Sedan Touring CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$33,480
+ taxes & licensing
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UETA01252
- Mileage 22,750 KM
-22,743km -One owner -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 180HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration -Bose sound system -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Paddle shifters -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Push to start button -Sunroof -Full LED headlights -Fog lamps -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
