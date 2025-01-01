Menu
2024 Honda Civic

21,048 KM

Details

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan LX-B CVT

12818113

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan LX-B CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,048KM
VIN 2HGFE2F29RH111253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 21,048 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

2024 Honda Civic