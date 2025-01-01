Menu
-26,622km -No accident claims -Naturally aspirated 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 158HP -CVT -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wired AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with paddle shifters, audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Sunroof -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Push to start button -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $998**

2024 Honda Civic

26,602 KM

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport CVT

12862535

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,602KM
VIN 2HGFE2F59RH116320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 26,602 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

2024 Honda Civic