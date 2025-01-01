Menu
Account
Sign In
-14,985km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 190HP -CVT -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Sunroof -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2024 Honda CR-V

14,985 KM

Details Description Features

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Watch This Vehicle
12214197

2024 Honda CR-V

Sport AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
14,985KM
VIN 2HKRS4H53RH101350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Urban Grey Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPA01350
  • Mileage 14,985 KM

Vehicle Description

-14,985km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -Turbocharged 1.5L 4 cylinder engine making 190HP -CVT -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Cloth seats -Heated front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Sunroof -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK, FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
URBAN GREY PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2021 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Ultimate IVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Hyundai Elantra Sedan Ultimate IVT 44,430 KM $21,980 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Lexus RX H RX 450h AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Lexus RX H RX 450h AWD 29,391 KM $56,480 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Ultimate AWD Long Range for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Ultimate AWD Long Range 12,116 KM $46,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2024 Honda CR-V