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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

40,080 KM

Details Features

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14098075

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
40,080KM
VIN 2HKRS6H76RH215372

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 40,080 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$40,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid