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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

42,525 KM

Details Features

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L AWD

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14138152

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$40,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
42,525KM
VIN 2HKRS6H73RH221811

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Leather w/Orange Contrast
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA21811
  • Mileage 42,525 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PLATINUM WHITE PEARL
Black W/Orange Contrast, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L AWD 42,525 KM $40,995 + tax & lic

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$40,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid