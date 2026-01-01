$40,995+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid
EX-L AWD
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid
EX-L AWD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
42,525KM
VIN 2HKRS6H73RH221811
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Leather w/Orange Contrast
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA21811
- Mileage 42,525 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PLATINUM WHITE PEARL
Black W/Orange Contrast, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid EX-L AWD 42,525 KM $40,995 + tax & lic
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$40,995
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid