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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

12,735 KM

Details

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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L AWD

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14138155

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Used
12,735KM
VIN 2HKRS6H79RH214779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Meteoroid Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather w/Orange Contrast
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,735 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid