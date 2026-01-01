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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

29,020 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Touring AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14296928

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Touring AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
29,020KM
VIN 2HKRS6H95RH221083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon River Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather w/Orange Contrast
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPA21083
  • Mileage 29,020 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CANYON RIVER BLUE METALLIC
Black W/Orange Contrast, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid