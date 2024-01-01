2024 Honda Odyssey

$54,980+ tax & licensing
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
$54,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black, Leather Seat Trim W/Piping
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA02199
- Mileage 13,183 KM
Vehicle Description
-13,183km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -3.5L V6 engine making 280HP -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection, AppleCarPlay and Android auto -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Rain sensing wipers -Heated front and rear seats -Leather seats -Power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Auto dimming rear view mirror -Power door locks -Power liftgate -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Push start button -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Fog lamps -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Sunroof -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
