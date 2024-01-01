Menu
-13,183km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -3.5L V6 engine making 280HP -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection, AppleCarPlay and Android auto -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Automatic headlights -Rain sensing wipers -Heated front and rear seats -Leather seats -Power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Auto dimming rear view mirror -Power door locks -Power liftgate -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Push start button -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Fog lamps -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Sunroof -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2024 Honda Odyssey

13,183 KM

$54,980

+ tax & licensing
2024 Honda Odyssey

Touring

2024 Honda Odyssey

Touring

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$54,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,183KM
VIN 5FNRL6H81RB502199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black, Leather Seat Trim W/Piping
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA02199
  • Mileage 13,183 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PLATINUM WHITE PEARL
Black, Leather Seat Trim W/Piping

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

$54,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2024 Honda Odyssey