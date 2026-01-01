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2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6

17,848 KM

Details Features

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6

Preferred AWD Long Range

Watch This Vehicle
14305322

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6

Preferred AWD Long Range

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$37,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
17,848KM
VIN KMHM34AC8RA060930

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Abyss Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 17,848 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Abyss Black

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$37,495

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6