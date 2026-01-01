$37,495+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6
Preferred AWD Long Range
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6
Preferred AWD Long Range
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
17,848KM
VIN KMHM34AC8RA060930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Abyss Black Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 17,848 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Abyss Black
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Preferred AWD Long Range 17,848 KM $37,495 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota C-HR XLE Premium 85,352 KM $21,500 + tax & lic
2026 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD CVT 2,427 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$37,495
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2024 Hyundai IONIQ 6