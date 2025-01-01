Menu
-20,918km -One owner -No accident claims -No PST -Plug-in -2.5L 4 cylinder natural aspirated engine paired with a 68kW electric motor making 323HP -8 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -Rear climate control -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Lane departure warning -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rearview mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power front seats -Power adjustable driver lumbar -Captain seats -3rd row seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote trunk release -Panoramic sunroof -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

20,915 KM

Details Description Features

$51,980

+ tax & licensing
2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

GS-L

12285531

2024 Mazda CX-90 PHEV

GS-L

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$51,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,915KM
VIN JM3KKCHA5R1111515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 20,915 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

JET BLACK MICA

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

