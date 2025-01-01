$37,593+ taxes & licensing
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT w/Turbo Auto i-ACTIV AWD
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GT w/Turbo Auto i-ACTIV AWD
Location
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
604-433-7779
$37,593
+ taxes & licensing
Used
17,659KM
VIN JM1BPBMY8R1653974
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Mica
- Interior Colour GARNET RED, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY W/GARNET RED
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 14106
- Mileage 17,659 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
JET BLACK MICA
Mazda3 Sport GT AWD T Package
GARNET RED
LEATHER UPHOLSTERY W/GARNET RED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2024 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport GT w/Turbo Auto i-ACTIV AWD 17,659 KM $37,593 + tax & lic
Metrotown Mazda
5775 Kingsway, Burnaby, BC V5H 2G7
$37,593
+ taxes & licensing>
Metrotown Mazda
604-433-7779
2024 Mazda MAZDA3
