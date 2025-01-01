$43,980+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
Plug-In Hybrid SEL S-AWC
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander
Plug-In Hybrid SEL S-AWC
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$43,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
14,026KM
VIN JA4T5WA90RZ609428
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 14,026 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Titanium Grey
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2024 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2.0T 7Sp 40th Anniversary Edt 26,770 KM $29,980 + tax & lic
2025 Hyundai Santa Fe ULTIMATE CALLIGRAPHY AWD 4,332 KM $54,980 + tax & lic
2020 Honda CR-V SPORT 4WD 71,301 KM $29,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$43,980
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2024 Mitsubishi Outlander