<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish AWD SUV that can handle any Canadian adventure? Milani Auto Sales is thrilled to present this gently used 2024 Nissan Rogue S in pristine white. This versatile crossover boasts a modern design and is ready to impress, with only 4,500km on the odometer, offering you virtually a brand-new vehicle at a used car price. The Rogue S is the perfect blend of practicality, efficiency, and comfort, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a capable and well-equipped SUV.</p><p>This all-wheel-drive Nissan Rogue S is ready to tackle any weather condition our Canadian climate can throw at it. With its smooth Variable/CVT transmission and fuel-efficient gasoline engine, youll enjoy a comfortable and economical driving experience, whether navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. The Rogues spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, ensuring everyone travels in comfort.</p><p>Here are five reasons why this 2024 Nissan Rogue S from Milani Auto Sales should be your next vehicle:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive Confidence:</strong> Conquer winter roads with ease thanks to the Rogues capable all-wheel-drive system.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Enjoy impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Experience comfort and roominess for passengers and cargo alike.</li><li><strong>Modern Design:</strong> Turn heads with the Rogues sleek and stylish exterior.</li><li><strong>Low Mileage:</strong> Benefit from the like-new condition with only 4,500km on the odometer.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p>

Used
4,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN8BT3AB7RW439535

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 4,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

