2024 Nissan Rogue
2024 Nissan Rogue
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 4,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish AWD SUV that can handle any Canadian adventure? Milani Auto Sales is thrilled to present this gently used 2024 Nissan Rogue S in pristine white. This versatile crossover boasts a modern design and is ready to impress, with only 4,500km on the odometer, offering you virtually a brand-new vehicle at a used car price. The Rogue S is the perfect blend of practicality, efficiency, and comfort, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and anyone seeking a capable and well-equipped SUV.
This all-wheel-drive Nissan Rogue S is ready to tackle any weather condition our Canadian climate can throw at it. With its smooth Variable/CVT transmission and fuel-efficient gasoline engine, you'll enjoy a comfortable and economical driving experience, whether navigating city streets or embarking on a weekend getaway. The Rogue's spacious interior provides ample room for passengers and cargo, ensuring everyone travels in comfort.
Here are five reasons why this 2024 Nissan Rogue S from Milani Auto Sales should be your next vehicle:
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer winter roads with ease thanks to the Rogue's capable all-wheel-drive system.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy impressive fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Spacious Interior: Experience comfort and roominess for passengers and cargo alike.
- Modern Design: Turn heads with the Rogue's sleek and stylish exterior.
- Low Mileage: Benefit from the like-new condition with only 4,500km on the odometer.
