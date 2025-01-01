$85,998+ tax & licensing
2024 Porsche Macan
S AWD
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$85,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,500KM
VIN WP1AG2A50RLB35026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Black, Extended Leather Seat Trim
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA35026
- Mileage 8,500 KM
