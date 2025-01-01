Menu
2024 RAM 3500 Limited Crew Cab Short Box 4x4 Cummins Turbo Diesel, 6.7L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, power sunroof, red exterior, black interior, leather. Power running boards, heated front and rear seats, heated steering wheel, camera rear view mirror. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $99,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $100,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2024 RAM 3500

26,987 KM

$99,850

+ taxes & licensing
2024 RAM 3500

Limited Crew Cab Short Box 4x4 Cummins Turbo Diesel

12832996

2024 RAM 3500

Limited Crew Cab Short Box 4x4 Cummins Turbo Diesel

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$99,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
26,987KM
VIN 3C63R3SL3RG108334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 26,987 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
High intensity discharge headlights

Additional Features

Running Board
Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Front Heated Seat
Heated Exterior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Pickup Truck Bed Liner
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$99,850

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2024 RAM 3500