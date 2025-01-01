Menu
2024 RAM 5500 highway tractor equipped with a Cummis 6.7L diesel engine and air-assisted fifth wheel. Features include cruise control, push-button start, tow mode, AUX switches, navigation, and a sleeper with slide curtains and rear shelf. Comes with Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, USB and Type C inputs, air conditioning, and power options throughout. Generator shows only 345 hours. Measures 25 feet 3 inches long, 8 feet wide, and 8 feet 9 inches high. GVWR rated at 17,300 KG (38,060 LB). Designed for long-haul comfort and fifth-wheel towing capability. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $79,850.00 plus $375 processing fee, $80,225.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2024 RAM 5500

47,916 KM

$79,850

+ taxes & licensing
2024 RAM 5500

Highway Tractor with Sleeper and Air-Assisted Fifth Wheel

13132802

2024 RAM 5500

Highway Tractor with Sleeper and Air-Assisted Fifth Wheel

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$79,850

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,916KM
VIN 3C7WRMDLXRG191319

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 47,916 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$79,850

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2024 RAM 5500