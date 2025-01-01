Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Toyota Corolla

41,682 KM

Details Features

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

Watch This Vehicle
12774650

2024 Toyota Corolla

Hybrid LE

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12774650
  2. 12774650
  3. 12774650
  4. 12774650
  5. 12774650
  6. 12774650
  7. 12774650
  8. 12774650
  9. 12774650
  10. 12774650
  11. 12774650
  12. 12774650
  13. 12774650
  14. 12774650
  15. 12774650
  16. 12774650
  17. 12774650
  18. 12774650
  19. 12774650
  20. 12774650
  21. 12774650
  22. 12774650
  23. 12774650
  24. 12774650
  25. 12774650
Contact Seller

$31,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
41,682KM
VIN JTDBCMFE2R3028985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Midnight Black Met
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UETA28985
  • Mileage 41,682 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Corolla Hybrid LE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2024 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T 7Sp at DSG w/Tip for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Volkswagen Golf R 2.0T 7Sp at DSG w/Tip 12,311 KM $50,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Kicks S CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2023 Nissan Kicks S CVT 14,728 KM $23,980 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro 6sp S tronic Cpe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro 6sp S tronic Cpe 108,177 KM $32,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$31,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2024 Toyota Corolla