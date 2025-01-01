Menu
2024 Toyota RAV4

20,636 KM

Details

$46,980

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12445501

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
20,636KM
VIN 2T3BWRFV4RW186309

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 20,636 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2022 Kia Rio (5) LX+ IVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Kia Rio (5) LX+ IVT 79,900 KM $19,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Black Edition 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Honda CR-V Black Edition 4WD 65,155 KM $35,980 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Accord Sedan L4 LX CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2013 Honda Accord Sedan L4 LX CVT 229,161 KM $9,480 + tax & lic

