$52,335+ tax & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Peak Edition 2.0 TSI 4MOTION
2024 Volkswagen Atlas
Peak Edition 2.0 TSI 4MOTION
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$52,335
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Avocado Green Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 10,886 KM
Vehicle Description
-10,890km -No accident claims -BC local -Turbocharged 2.0L 4 cylinder engine making 269HP -8 speed A/T -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -Rear climate control -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto integration -Navigation system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Lane keeping assist -Lane departure warning -Automatic headlights -Self leveling headlights -Auto-dimming rearview mirror -Rain sensing wipers -Leather seats -Heated and cooled front seats -Power driver seat with power adjustable lumbar -3rd row seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk release -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Manual sun shades -Front and rear parking aid -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-525-4667