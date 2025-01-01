Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2024 Volkswagen Golf

6,500 KM

$49,887

+ tax & licensing
R 2.0T 7Sp at DSG w/Tip

R 2.0T 7Sp at DSG w/Tip

12153870

2024 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0T 7Sp at DSG w/Tip

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$49,887

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,500KM
VIN WVWEB7CD1RW193728

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black with Blue accents, Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA93728
  • Mileage 6,500 KM

MYTHOS BLACK METALLIC
RAIL 2 RAIL POWER SUNROOF PACKAGE
Titan Black with Blue accents, Leather
Carbon Decor pacakage

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$49,887

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2024 Volkswagen Golf