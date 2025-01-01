Menu
2024 Volkswagen Golf

12,311 KM

Details Features

$50,980

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0T 7Sp at DSG w/Tip

12770000

2024 Volkswagen Golf

R 2.0T 7Sp at DSG w/Tip

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$50,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
12,311KM
VIN WVWEB7CD1RW158784

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lapiz Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 12,311 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

LAPIZ BLUE METALLIC

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2016 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro 6sp S tronic Cpe for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Audi TTS 2.0T quattro 6sp S tronic Cpe 108,177 KM $32,980 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru WRX 4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg 6sp for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Subaru WRX 4Dr Sport-Tech Pkg 6sp 91,462 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Honda HR-V Ex-L Navi Awd Cvt for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Honda HR-V Ex-L Navi Awd Cvt 9,674 KM $35,480 + tax & lic

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

2024 Volkswagen Golf