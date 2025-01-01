$36,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 1.5T 7sp at DSG w/ Tip 4M
2024 Volkswagen Taos
Highline 1.5T 7sp at DSG w/ Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
4,850KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3VV4X7B27RM028720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
- Interior Colour French Roast with Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA28720
- Mileage 4,850 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PYRITE SILVER METALLIC
French Roast with Titan Black, Leather
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2022 Audi S5 3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic Cab 20,750 KM $62,998 + tax & lic
2021 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 23,700 KM $39,995 + tax & lic
2022 Audi SQ5 3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic 29,100 KM $49,998 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2024 Volkswagen Taos