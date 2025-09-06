Menu
Account
Sign In
2025 AGT Industrial Mini Excavator MX 15-Z Gas Engine (New), red exterior, black interior. $7,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until September 6, 2025, 3:00 PM PDT. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2025 AGT Industrial

Details Description

$9,970

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 AGT Industrial

Mini Excavator MX 15-Z Gas Engine (New)

Watch This Vehicle
12877454

2025 AGT Industrial

Mini Excavator MX 15-Z Gas Engine (New)

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12877454
  2. 12877454
  3. 12877454
  4. 12877454
  5. 12877454
  6. 12877454
  7. 12877454
  8. 12877454
  9. 12877454
  10. 12877454
  11. 12877454
  12. 12877454
  13. 12877454
  14. 12877454
  15. 12877454
  16. 12877454
  17. 12877454
  18. 12877454
  19. 12877454
  20. 12877454
  21. 12877454
  22. 12877454
  23. 12877454
  24. 12877454
  25. 12877454
  26. 12877454
  27. 12877454
  28. 12877454
  29. 12877454
  30. 12877454
  31. 12877454
  32. 12877454
  33. 12877454
  34. 12877454
  35. 12877454
  36. 12877454
  37. 12877454
  38. 12877454
  39. 12877454
  40. 12877454
  41. 12877454
  42. 12877454
Contact Seller

$9,970

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN MX15Z2025X0000014

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2025 AGT Industrial Mini Excavator MX 15-Z Gas Engine (New), red exterior, black interior. $7,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $8,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Sale price until September 6, 2025, 3:00 PM PDT. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Used 2017 Dodge Charger Police Ex Police for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Dodge Charger Police Ex Police 364,097 KM $7,750 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Cargo Van Ladder Rack rear shelving for sale in Burnaby, BC
2009 Ford Econoline E-350 Super Duty Cargo Van Ladder Rack rear shelving 194,829 KM $13,620 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hino 195 20-Foot Diesel Cube Van with Power Lift Gate for sale in Burnaby, BC
2018 Hino 195 20-Foot Diesel Cube Van with Power Lift Gate 127,147 KM $59,720 + tax & lic

Email Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,970

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2025 AGT Industrial