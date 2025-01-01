Menu
You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

2025 Audi Q7

1,500 KM

$80,888

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Audi Q7

55 TFSI quattro

12703644

2025 Audi Q7

55 TFSI quattro

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$80,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
1,500KM
VIN WA1BVBF76SD024299

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA24299
  • Mileage 1,500 KM

Vehicle Description

You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 30-day/2000 KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK, LEATHER SEATING SURFACES
GLACIER WHITE METALLIC
BANG & OLUFSEN PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM
Vorsprung edition
GRAY OAK INLAYS
TRAILER HITCH (7,700LBS)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$80,888

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2025 Audi Q7