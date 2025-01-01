Menu
Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Used
25,878KM
VIN KL47LCE29SB069577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 25,878 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER
This 2025 Buick Envista Avenir is the perfect blend of elegance, comfort, and advanced technology. Enjoy heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and a cabin designed with premium touches like a pollutant air filter, cabin humidity sensor, and power moonroof. Stay connected with wireless charging and Wi-Fi hotspot capability, plus safety enhancements like an HD Rear Vision Camera, Hill Start Assist, and a Following Distance Indicator. Convenience comes in the shape of a power liftgate, a Tire Fill Alert, and more.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating (with 2,175+ customer reviews)
- Cargurus Top-rated Dealer 2025 Award
- Cargurus Top Value Dealer 2025 Award
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
- In-store restaurant:fresh daily menu

We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

2025 Buick Envista