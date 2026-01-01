$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Cadillac XT4
SPORT AWD | 2.0L TURBO ENG/PWR SUNROOF/HD SURROUND
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 22,626 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER
The 2025 Cadillac XT4 Sport AWD delivers bold performance and refined luxury in a compact SUV. Its 2.0L turbo engine produces an impressive 235 hp, paired with Active Sport Suspension for confident, responsive handling. Inside, enjoy Jet Black Inteluxe seating with Santorini Blue accents, carbon fibre trim, heated power memory seats, navigation, and a panoramic dual-panel sunroof. Advanced driver-assist technologies, HD Surround Vision, and a hands-free power liftgate complete the experience.
Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!
