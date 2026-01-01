Menu
NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER The 2025 Cadillac XT4 Sport AWD delivers bold performance and refined luxury in a compact SUV. Its 2.0L turbo engine produces an impressive 235 hp, paired with Active Sport Suspension for confident, responsive handling. Inside, enjoy Jet Black Inteluxe seating with Santorini Blue accents, carbon fibre trim, heated power memory seats, navigation, and a panoramic dual-panel sunroof. Advanced driver-assist technologies, HD Surround Vision, and a hands-free power liftgate complete the experience. Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

2025 Cadillac XT4

22,626 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Cadillac XT4

SPORT AWD | 2.0L TURBO ENG/PWR SUNROOF/HD SURROUND

13506587

2025 Cadillac XT4

SPORT AWD | 2.0L TURBO ENG/PWR SUNROOF/HD SURROUND

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,626KM
VIN 1GYFZFR48SF129686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal White Tricoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 22,626 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER
The 2025 Cadillac XT4 Sport AWD delivers bold performance and refined luxury in a compact SUV. Its 2.0L turbo engine produces an impressive 235 hp, paired with Active Sport Suspension for confident, responsive handling. Inside, enjoy Jet Black Inteluxe seating with Santorini Blue accents, carbon fibre trim, heated power memory seats, navigation, and a panoramic dual-panel sunroof. Advanced driver-assist technologies, HD Surround Vision, and a hands-free power liftgate complete the experience.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating (with 2,300+ customer reviews)
- Cargurus Top-rated Dealer 2025 Award
- Cargurus Top Value Dealer 2025 Award
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
- In-store restaurant: fresh daily menu





We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

2025 Cadillac XT4