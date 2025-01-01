$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2025 Chevrolet Corvette
2LT RWD | 6.2L ENG/Z51 PERFORMANCE PKG/10-SPEAKER
Location
Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
604-291-2266
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sea Wolf Grey Tricoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # K5-73981
- Mileage 531 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS
Unleash pure performance with the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT, powered by a 6.2L DI V8 engine and enhanced with the Z51 Performance Package. Track your drives with the Performance Data and Video Recorder while enjoying premium comforts like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated power seats, automatic climate control, wireless phone projection, XM radio, and a Bose 10-speaker audio system. Advanced safety features include Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Park Assist, and Front Pedestrian Braking for added confidence.
Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!
