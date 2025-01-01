Menu
NO ACCIDENTS Unleash pure performance with the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT, powered by a 6.2L DI V8 engine and enhanced with the Z51 Performance Package. Track your drives with the Performance Data and Video Recorder while enjoying premium comforts like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated power seats, automatic climate control, wireless phone projection, XM radio, and a Bose 10-speaker audio system. Advanced safety features include Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Park Assist, and Front Pedestrian Braking for added confidence.

2025 Chevrolet Corvette

531 KM

2025 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT RWD | 6.2L ENG/Z51 PERFORMANCE PKG/10-SPEAKER

2025 Chevrolet Corvette

2LT RWD | 6.2L ENG/Z51 PERFORMANCE PKG/10-SPEAKER

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Used
531KM
VIN 1G1YA2D41S5100700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sea Wolf Grey Tricoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # K5-73981
  • Mileage 531 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS
Unleash pure performance with the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette 2LT, powered by a 6.2L DI V8 engine and enhanced with the Z51 Performance Package. Track your drives with the Performance Data and Video Recorder while enjoying premium comforts like a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated power seats, automatic climate control, wireless phone projection, XM radio, and a Bose 10-speaker audio system. Advanced safety features include Forward Collision Alert, Lane Keep Assist, Rear Park Assist, and Front Pedestrian Braking for added confidence.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

