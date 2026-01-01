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2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV

27,598 KM

Details Features

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV

4dr RS

Watch This Vehicle
14255699

2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV

4dr RS

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Contact Seller

$43,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
27,598KM
VIN 3GN7DSRP0SS126957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridescent Pearl Tricoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 27,598 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

IRIDESCENT PEARL TRICOAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$43,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2025 Chevrolet Equinox EV