LOW KILOMETERS | ONE OWNER The 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD delivers bold style and confident performance in a compact SUV built for every season. Enjoy premium comfort with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and an 8-way power driver seat with lumbar support. Stay aware with HD Rear Vision Camera, Following Distance Indicator, and Tire Fill Alert, while heated power mirrors add everyday convenience. Finished with a leather-wrapped shift knob and sporty RS design, its ready to impress. Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

23,437 KM

Details Description

2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS AWD | 1.3L TURBO ENGINE/POWER SEAT/HD REAR CAM

13484458

2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer

RS AWD | 1.3L TURBO ENGINE/POWER SEAT/HD REAR CAM

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Used
23,437KM
VIN KL79MUSL9SB043802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crimson Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 23,437 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KILOMETERS | ONE OWNER
The 2025 Chevrolet Trailblazer RS AWD delivers bold style and confident performance in a compact SUV built for every season. Enjoy premium comfort with heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and an 8-way power driver seat with lumbar support. Stay aware with HD Rear Vision Camera, Following Distance Indicator, and Tire Fill Alert, while heated power mirrors add everyday convenience. Finished with a leather-wrapped shift knob and sporty RS design, its ready to impress.

Come take it for a test drive today and experience all this stylish vehicle has to offer!

WHY CARTER GM BURNABY?

- An unrivalled vehicle purchasing experience!
- Exceeding our loyal customer's expectations since 1963
- 4.5 Google star rating (with 2,175+ customer reviews)
- Cargurus Top-rated Dealer 2025 Award
- Cargurus Top Value Dealer 2025 Award
- Peace of mind - 150-point vehicle inspection
- CARFAX - full vehicle service history - purchase with confidence!
- Vehicle trades welcome! Best price guaranteed!
- We provide upfront pricing, zero hidden fees, and 100% transparency
- Fast approvals and 99% acceptance rates (no matter your current credit status!)
- Multilingual staff (many languages spoken)
- Comfortable non-pressured environment with in-store television, WIFI and a children's play area!
- In-store restaurant: fresh daily menu





We're here to help you drive the vehicle you want, the vehicle you deserve!
QUESTIONS? GREAT! WE'VE GOT ANSWERS!
To speak with a friendly vehicle specialist - CALL NOW!
(Doc. Fee: $495.00 Dealer Code: D5505)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

2025 Chevrolet TrailBlazer