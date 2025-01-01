$39,999+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda Civic
Hybrid Sport Touring eCVT Sedan
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$39,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
8,000KM
VIN 2HGFE4F84SH001720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE/FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA01720
- Mileage 8,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2025 Honda Civic