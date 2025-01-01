Menu
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

2025 Honda Civic

8,000 KM

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
2025 Honda Civic

Hybrid Sport Touring eCVT Sedan

12276459

2025 Honda Civic

Hybrid Sport Touring eCVT Sedan

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
8,000KM
VIN 2HGFE4F84SH001720

  Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE/FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA01720
  Mileage 8,000 KM

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 30-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2025 Honda Civic