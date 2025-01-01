$33,980+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda Civic
Sport CVT Sedan
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$33,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
16,330KM
VIN 2HGFE2F53SH104170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,330 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
PLATINUM WHITE PEARL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
