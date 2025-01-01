Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Honda Civic

16,330 KM

Details Features

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Honda Civic

Sport CVT Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
12968225

2025 Honda Civic

Sport CVT Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12968225
  2. 12968225
  3. 12968225
  4. 12968225
  5. 12968225
  6. 12968225
  7. 12968225
  8. 12968225
  9. 12968225
  10. 12968225
  11. 12968225
  12. 12968225
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
16,330KM
VIN 2HGFE2F53SH104170

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 16,330 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PLATINUM WHITE PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2021 Honda Pilot TOURING 7P for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Honda Pilot TOURING 7P 43,200 KM $47,980 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V Black Edition 4WD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Honda CR-V Black Edition 4WD 102,456 KM $31,980 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SV (2) for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Nissan Leaf SV (2) 37,197 KM $18,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$33,980

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2025 Honda Civic