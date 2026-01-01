$32,995+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Honda Civic
Hybrid Sport Touring eCVT Sedan
2025 Honda Civic
Hybrid Sport Touring eCVT Sedan
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
58,694KM
VIN 2HGFE4F86SH014792
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE/FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA14792
- Mileage 58,694 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES
PLATINUM WHITE PEARL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2025 Honda Civic