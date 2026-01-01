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2025 Honda Civic

58,694 KM

Details Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Honda Civic

Hybrid Sport Touring eCVT Sedan

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14417310

2025 Honda Civic

Hybrid Sport Touring eCVT Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
58,694KM
VIN 2HGFE4F86SH014792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour BLACK, LEATHERETTE/FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA14792
  • Mileage 58,694 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

BLACK, LEATHER-TRIMMED SEATING SURFACES
PLATINUM WHITE PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2025 Honda Civic