-24,096 -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -Naturally aspirated 2.0L 4 cylinder engine combined with an electric motor making 204HP -CVT -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Front collision mitigation -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Sunroof -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Push to start button -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2025 Honda CR-V

24,007 KM

Details Description Features

$46,980

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda CR-V

HYBRID EX-L AWD

12703581

2025 Honda CR-V

HYBRID EX-L AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,980

+ taxes & licensing

Used
24,007KM
VIN 2HKRS6H71SH210201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Canyon River Blue Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Leather w/Orange Contrast
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPA10201
  • Mileage 24,007 KM

Vehicle Description

-24,096 -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -Naturally aspirated 2.0L 4 cylinder engine combined with an electric motor making 204HP -CVT -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Front collision mitigation -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Sunroof -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Push to start button -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CANYON RIVER BLUE METALLIC
Black W/Orange Contrast, Perforated Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

$46,980

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2025 Honda CR-V