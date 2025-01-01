$47,980+ taxes & licensing
2025 Honda CR-V
HYBRID EX-L AWD
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$47,980
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Leather w/Orange Contrast
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBPA01038
- Mileage 1,610 KM
Vehicle Description
-1,610km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -Naturally aspirated 2.0L 4 cylinder engine combined with an electric motor making 204HP -CVT -AWD -Multi-zone A/C -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android Auto -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Front collision mitigation -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rear view mirror -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Power liftgate -Sunroof -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Push to start button -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667