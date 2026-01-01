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2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

21,878 KM

Details Features

$46,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14098081

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid

EX-L AWD

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
21,878KM
VIN 2HKRS6H79SH227117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour METEOROID GREY METALLLIC
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 21,878 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$46,495

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid