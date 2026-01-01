$27,495+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Honda HR-V
LX 2WD CVT
2025 Honda HR-V
LX 2WD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
19,762KM
VIN 3CZRZ1H39SM100612
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Fabric
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBNA00612
- Mileage 19,762 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL
BLACK, FABRIC SEATING SURFACES
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$27,495
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2025 Honda HR-V