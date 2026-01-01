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2025 Honda HR-V

19,762 KM

Details Features

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing
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2025 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD CVT

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14138158

2025 Honda HR-V

LX 2WD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
19,762KM
VIN 3CZRZ1H39SM100612

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Fabric
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBNA00612
  • Mileage 19,762 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

CRYSTAL BLACK PEARL
BLACK, FABRIC SEATING SURFACES

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$27,495

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2025 Honda HR-V