2025 Honda Odyssey
Sport-L Auto
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UBPA01679
- Mileage 1,610 KM
Vehicle Description
-1,608km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -3.5L V6 engine making 280HP -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -Rear climate control -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android auto integration -Rear entertainment system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Lane departure warning -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rearview mirror -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -3rd row seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Remote passenger power sliding doors -Fog lamps -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Sunroof -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
