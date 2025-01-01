Menu
Account
Sign In
-1,608km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -3.5L V6 engine making 280HP -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -Rear climate control -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android auto integration -Rear entertainment system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Lane departure warning -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rearview mirror -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -3rd row seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Remote passenger power sliding doors -Fog lamps -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Sunroof -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

2025 Honda Odyssey

1,610 KM

Details Description Features

$51,980

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Honda Odyssey

Sport-L Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12380982

2025 Honda Odyssey

Sport-L Auto

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

  1. 12380982
  2. 12380982
  3. 12380982
  4. 12380982
  5. 12380982
  6. 12380982
  7. 12380982
  8. 12380982
  9. 12380982
  10. 12380982
  11. 12380982
  12. 12380982
  13. 12380982
  14. 12380982
  15. 12380982
  16. 12380982
  17. 12380982
  18. 12380982
  19. 12380982
  20. 12380982
  21. 12380982
  22. 12380982
  23. 12380982
  24. 12380982
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,980

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
1,610KM
VIN 5FNRL6H73SB501679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UBPA01679
  • Mileage 1,610 KM

Vehicle Description

-1,608km -One owner -No accident claims -BC local -3.5L V6 engine making 280HP -FWD -Multi-zone A/C -Rear climate control -AM/FM stereo with Bluetooth connection -Wireless AppleCarPlay and Android auto integration -Rear entertainment system -Heated leather steering wheel with audio controls and cruise control -Front collision mitigation -Adaptive cruise control -Lane keeping assist -Lane departure warning -Automatic headlights -Auto-dimming rearview mirror -Leather seats -Heated front and rear seats -Power front seats -Driver memory seat with power adjustable lumbar -3rd row seats -Power windows and side mirrors -Heated side mirrors -Rear defrost/defogger -Power liftgate -Power door locks -Keyless entry -Push to start button -Remote engine start -Remote trunk/liftgate release -Remote passenger power sliding doors -Fog lamps -Full LED headlights -Alloy wheels -Sunroof -Back-up camera **Documentation fee $499**

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PLATINUM WHITE PEARL
Black, Leather & Leatherette Seat Trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

Used 2015 Honda Accord Sedan L4 LX CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Honda Accord Sedan L4 LX CVT 177,318 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium for sale in Burnaby, BC
2022 Ford Mustang Coupe GT Premium 13,730 KM $49,980 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2024 Mazda CX-30 GS AWD 12,701 KM $31,480 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

Call Dealer

604-525-XXXX

(click to show)

604-525-4667

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$51,980

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

Contact Seller
2025 Honda Odyssey