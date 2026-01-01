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2026 Honda HR-V

2,427 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Honda HR-V

EX-L AWD CVT

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14305316

2026 Honda HR-V

EX-L AWD CVT

Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
2,427KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H79TM111927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nordic Forest Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4UTNA11927
  • Mileage 2,427 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Premium Paint Charge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2026 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2026 Honda HR-V EX-L AWD CVT 2,427 KM $39,995 + tax & lic

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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

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604-525-XXXX

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604-525-4667

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$39,995

+ taxes & licensing>

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

604-525-4667

2026 Honda HR-V