$39,995+ taxes & licensing
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2026 Honda HR-V
EX-L AWD CVT
2026 Honda HR-V
EX-L AWD CVT
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
2,427KM
VIN 3CZRZ2H79TM111927
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nordic Forest Pearl
- Interior Colour Black Leather
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4UTNA11927
- Mileage 2,427 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Premium Paint Charge
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
$39,995
+ taxes & licensing>
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2026 Honda HR-V