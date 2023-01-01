Menu
Account
Sign In

Filter Results

Sale Type
Buy From Home NEW
Within
KM
wheel drive

New and Used Cars for Sale

Showing 1-50 of 117
Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery for sale in Peace River, AB

2019 Land Rover Discovery

$45,999
+ tax & lic
55,169KM
Peace River Chrysler

Peace River, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX for sale in Bolton, ON

2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE LUX
$19,888
+ tax & lic
164,454KM
The Auto Show

Bolton, ON

Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE AWD for sale in Kitchener, ON

2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE AWD
$39,995
+ tax & lic
19,000KM
Vendora Credit Inc

Kitchener, ON

Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE AWD for sale in Ancaster, ON

2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport

HSE AWD
$39,995
+ tax & lic
19,000KM
Village Auto of Ancaster

Ancaster, ON

Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUXURY LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 7 PASSENGER for sale in Regina, SK

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUXURY LEATHER SUNROOF AWD 7 PASSENGER
$27,998
+ tax & lic
90,300KM
Siman Auto Sales

Regina, SK

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale in Red Deer, AB

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport
$20,895
+ tax & lic
200,074KM
MGM Ford Lincoln

Red Deer, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE for sale in Burlington, ON

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE
$34,988
+ tax & lic
88,680KM
Motorline Auto Group

Burlington, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE 4WD - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - DVD - 46,000KM !!! for sale in Burlington, ON

2020 Land Rover Discovery

HSE 4WD - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - DVD - 46,000KM !!!
$47,888
+ tax & lic
46,850KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Td6 4WD - DIESEL - Navigation System - BACK-UP CAM for sale in Burlington, ON

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Td6 4WD - DIESEL - Navigation System - BACK-UP CAM
$47,888
+ tax & lic
49,700KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale in Edmonton, AB

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport
$42,995
+ tax & lic
68,653KM
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6, 7 PASS, DIESEL, NAV, PANO, CAM for sale in Toronto, ON

2020 Land Rover Discovery

HSE Luxury Td6, 7 PASS, DIESEL, NAV, PANO, CAM
$52,800
+ tax & lic
73,371KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUX for sale in Scarborough, ON

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUX
$22,895
+ tax & lic
134,441KM
Octane Used Cars

Scarborough, ON

Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAV | REAR CAMERA | for sale in Brampton, ON

2019 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAV | REAR CAMERA |
$35,900
+ tax & lic
54,185KM
The Humberview Group

Brampton, ON

Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE for sale in Halifax, NS

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE
$25,998
+ tax & lic
81,222KM
Steele Auto Group

Halifax, NS

Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic HSE MHEV for sale in St. John's, NL

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport R-Dynamic HSE MHEV
$44,599
+ tax & lic
31,104KM
Steele Auto Group

St. John's, NL

Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport SPORT HSE | NAV | PANO ROOF | COOLED SEATS for sale in Kitchener, ON

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SPORT HSE | NAV | PANO ROOF | COOLED SEATS
$27,996
+ tax & lic
79,046KM
Most Wanted Cars by Theo Motors

Kitchener, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE AWD - $163.63 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport R-Dynamic SE AWD - $163.63 /Wk
$41,888
+ tax & lic
53,577KM
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Abbotsford, BC

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery SE TD6 for sale in Calgary, AB

2020 Land Rover Discovery SE

TD6
$51,900
+ tax & lic
53,309KM
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Calgary, AB

Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUXURY 4WD * PANORAMIC SUNROOF * HEATED FRONT SEATS * for sale in Edmonton, AB

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUXURY 4WD * PANORAMIC SUNROOF * HEATED FRONT SEATS *
$27,696
+ tax & lic
142,168KM
Capital GMC Buick Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery HSE, 7 PASSENGER, BLACK PACK, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Land Rover Discovery

HSE, 7 PASSENGER, BLACK PACK, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN
$41,800
+ tax & lic
68,914KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale in Edmonton, AB

2020 Land Rover Discovery

Sport
$43,995
+ tax & lic
52,244KM
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

New 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport R-Dynamic SE for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2023 Land Rover Discovery

Sport R-Dynamic SE
$71,393
+ tax & lic
17KM
Winnipeg Land Rover

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Land Rover Discovery for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Land Rover Discovery

$100,197
+ tax & lic
2KM
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE AWD | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL for sale in Waterloo, ON

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE AWD | PANO SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS & WHEEL
$36,500
+ tax & lic
78,488KM
Bustard Chrysler Waterloo

Waterloo, ON

Buy From Home Options
New 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Land Rover Discovery

Sport
$68,302
+ tax & lic
2KM
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

New 2023 Land Rover Discovery for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Land Rover Discovery

$99,772
+ tax & lic
2KM
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

New 2023 Land Rover Discovery for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Land Rover Discovery

$99,522
+ tax & lic
2KM
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

New 2023 Land Rover Discovery for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Land Rover Discovery

$98,572
+ tax & lic
2KM
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

New 2023 Land Rover Discovery for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Land Rover Discovery

$100,967
+ tax & lic
2KM
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

New 2023 Land Rover Discovery for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Land Rover Discovery

$89,211
+ tax & lic
2KM
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

New 2023 Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale in Edmonton, AB

2023 Land Rover Discovery

Sport
$61,120
+ tax & lic
2KM
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery 4WD **Td6 HSE LUXURY**7 PASS/DIESEL/MERIDIAN/PANO/360 CAM !! for sale in North York, ON

2017 Land Rover Discovery

4WD **Td6 HSE LUXURY**7 PASS/DIESEL/MERIDIAN/PANO/360 CAM !!
$35,995
+ tax & lic
78,090KM
Auto Rover

North York, ON

Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport AWD HSE Sunroof Navi Lane/Blind Spot NO ACCIDENTS for sale in Winnipeg, MB

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport AWD HSE Sunroof Navi Lane/Blind Spot NO ACCIDENTS
$33,991
+ tax & lic
82,495KM
The Car Store on Main

Winnipeg, MB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE, AWD, NAV, PANO, KEYLESS, TERRAIN RESPONSE for sale in Toronto, ON

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE, AWD, NAV, PANO, KEYLESS, TERRAIN RESPONSE
$21,800
+ tax & lic
126,309KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport for sale in Edmonton, AB

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport
$28,995
+ tax & lic
76,625KM
Jaguar-Land Rover Edmonton

Edmonton, AB

Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE Luxury for sale in Lower Sackville, NS

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE Luxury
$35,900
+ tax & lic
62,687KM
Bryden Financing & Auto Sales Inc.

Lower Sackville, NS

Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE LUXURY, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE LUXURY, 7 PASSENGER, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN
$54,800
+ tax & lic
36,049KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport SPORT HSE AWD - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK-UP CAMERA for sale in Burlington, ON

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport SPORT HSE AWD - NAVIGATION SYSTEM - BACK-UP CAMERA
$22,888
+ tax & lic
115,300KM
Elite Luxury Motors Inc

Burlington, ON

Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUXURY AWD| PANO ROOF | COOLED SEATS | 360 CAM for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUXURY AWD| PANO ROOF | COOLED SEATS | 360 CAM
$34,211
+ tax & lic
86,819KM
Car-On Auto Sales

Ottawa, ON

Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery for sale in Surrey, BC

2019 Land Rover Discovery

Sale
$58,732
+ tax & lic
50,535KM
Go Dodge Surrey

Surrey, BC

Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE, Heated Seats, PanoRoof, Adaptive Cruise, Nav! for sale in Surrey, BC

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE, Heated Seats, PanoRoof, Adaptive Cruise, Nav!
$45,888
+ tax & lic
62,150KM
Basant Motors

Surrey, BC

Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery SE Td6 4WD for sale in Calgary, AB

2018 Land Rover Discovery

SE Td6 4WD
Sale
$38,990
+ tax & lic
119,000KM
Car Zone

Calgary, AB

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport SE - PANOROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS for sale in North York, ON

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

SE - PANOROOF|NAVIGATION|CAMERA|HEATED SEATS
$26,485
+ tax & lic
97,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE - Pano Sunroof | Nav | Backup Cam | XM for sale in Saskatoon, SK

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE - Pano Sunroof | Nav | Backup Cam | XM
$43,995
+ tax & lic
62,340KM
Carget Automotive

Saskatoon, SK

Used 2017 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE for sale in Dieppe, NB

2017 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE
$28,000
+ tax & lic
77,569KM
Steele Auto Group

Dieppe, NB

Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery HSE Luxury Td6, 7 PASS, DIESEL, NAV, PANO, CAM for sale in Toronto, ON

2018 Land Rover Discovery

HSE Luxury Td6, 7 PASS, DIESEL, NAV, PANO, CAM
$44,800
+ tax & lic
71,542KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Land Rover Discovery HSE, 7 PASSENGER, BLACK PACK, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN for sale in Toronto, ON

2019 Land Rover Discovery

HSE, 7 PASSENGER, BLACK PACK, NAV, PANO, MERIDIAN
$44,672
+ tax & lic
87,049KM
Platinum Cars Inc.

Toronto, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE - Sunroof for sale in Surrey, BC

2016 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE - Sunroof
$27,888
+ tax & lic
96,815KM
White Rock Dodge

Surrey, BC

Used 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport HSE LUXURY NAVIGATION|BLIND SPOT|360 CAMERA|CERTIFIED for sale in Concord, ON

2018 Land Rover Discovery

Sport HSE LUXURY NAVIGATION|BLIND SPOT|360 CAMERA|CERTIFIED
$27,995
+ tax & lic
148,129KM
Skyline Auto

Concord, ON

Used 2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport - PANO|BLINDSPOT|NAVI|CAMERA|LANEKEEP for sale in North York, ON

2016 Land Rover Discovery Sport

- PANO|BLINDSPOT|NAVI|CAMERA|LANEKEEP
$23,895
+ tax & lic
112,000KM
Monaco Motorcars Inc

North York, ON

Buy From Home Options