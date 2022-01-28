Menu
2002 Honda Accord

247,591 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2002 Honda Accord

2002 Honda Accord

Sedan EX

2002 Honda Accord

Sedan EX

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

247,591KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8189307
  • Stock #: 22CR2760AA
  • VIN: 1HGCG16562A801001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 247,591 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2002 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

This sedan has 247,591 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

