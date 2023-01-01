2005 Dodge Dakota

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,987 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 7 , 0 6 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9798883

9798883 Stock #: 20103

20103 VIN: 1D7HW58N05S181827

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 20103

Mileage 187,069 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Chrome Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.