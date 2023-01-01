Menu
2005 Dodge Dakota

187,069 KM

Details Features

$14,987

+ tax & licensing
$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2005 Dodge Dakota

2005 Dodge Dakota

Laramie Quad Cab 4WD

2005 Dodge Dakota

Laramie Quad Cab 4WD

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,987

+ taxes & licensing

187,069KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9798883
  • Stock #: 20103
  • VIN: 1D7HW58N05S181827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Stock # 20103
  • Mileage 187,069 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

