2008 Mazda Miata MX-5

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 3 4 , 7 9 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10272303

10272303 Stock #: 23H8301Z

23H8301Z VIN: JM1NC15F680147452

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 34,798 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Mechanical Power Steering Rear Wheel Drive Interior Tachometer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Powertrain 6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.