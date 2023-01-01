$CALL+ tax & licensing
2008 Mazda Miata MX-5
GS
Location
Campbell River Honda
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
250-286-0641
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
34,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10272303
- Stock #: 23H8301Z
- VIN: JM1NC15F680147452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 34,798 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
Interior
Tachometer
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Powertrain
6 Speed Manual
