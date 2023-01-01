Menu
2008 Mazda Miata MX-5

34,798 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

GS

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

34,798KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10272303
  • Stock #: 23H8301Z
  • VIN: JM1NC15F680147452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,798 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Powertrain

6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

