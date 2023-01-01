2008 Subaru Impreza ...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing C A L L Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9529894

9529894 Stock #: 20470

20470 VIN: JF1GE75618G519718

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # 20470

Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.