Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Subaru Impreza

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
2008 Subaru Impreza

2008 Subaru Impreza

WRX TR

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Subaru Impreza

WRX TR

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9529894
  • Stock #: 20470
  • VIN: JF1GE75618G519718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20470
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

2016 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Subaru Impreza ...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX 6A
 105,366 KM
$18,480 + tax & lic

Email Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

Call Dealer

250-830-XXXX

(click to show)

250-830-4975

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory