2009 Honda Accord

257,000 KM

Details Description

$4,995

+ tax & licensing
$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L

2009 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$4,995

+ taxes & licensing

257,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8416944
  • Stock #: P1545A
  • VIN: 1HGCP26839A810037

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1545A
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2009 Honda Accord Sedan is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

This sedan has 257,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

