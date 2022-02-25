$4,995+ tax & licensing
$4,995
+ taxes & licensing
Campbell River Honda
250-286-0641
2009 Honda Accord
Sedan EX-L
Location
2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4
257,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8416944
- Stock #: P1545A
- VIN: 1HGCP26839A810037
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 257,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This sedan has 257,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 190HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/
o~o
