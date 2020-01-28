Menu
2012 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab

2012 Toyota Tacoma

Access Cab

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

$25,835

+ taxes & licensing

  • 102,600KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4540848
  • Stock #: T19131
  • VIN: 5TFUU4EN4CX038635
Exterior Colour
N/A
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Why Buy From Campbell River Honda?We offer a hassle free 3 day 1,000 km exchange policy30 day 3,000 km peace of mind guaranteeFree Carproof History ReportProfessional detail and free washes for lifeAND a full tank of gas The Tacoma is a good mid-size pickup that is available in a variety of guises to suit virtually any pickup buyer's needs, and all benefit from Toyota's reputation for quality and offer good value. -Car and Driver This 2012 Toyota Tacoma is fresh on our lot in Campbell River. The 2012 Toyota Tacoma is a midsize pickup that has stood the test of time and just keeps getting better. The Tacoma is a versatile truck that provides the utility benefits of a pickup with fuel savings you will appreciate. Its size makes it easy to maneuver but do not let its smaller stature fool you, it is still very capable of hauling and towing when you need it to.This Access Cab 4X4 pickup has 102,600 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 236HP 4.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/credit-application/ Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Campbell River. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

