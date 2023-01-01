Menu
2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

154,392 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

250-830-4975

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

S 4Motion

2012 Volkswagen Tiguan

S 4Motion

Location

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

250-830-4975

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,392KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9454177
  Stock #: 20311
  VIN: WVGBV7AX3CW081684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 20311
  • Mileage 154,392 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

Pacific Nations Auto Sales & Finance

1432 Island Hwy # 156, Campbell River, BC V9W 8C9

