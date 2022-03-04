Menu
2013 Chevrolet Cruze

116,100 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

LS - OnStar - Power Windows

Location

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

116,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8644190
  • Stock #: P0901A
  • VIN: 1G1PL5SH4D7231110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 116,100 KM

Vehicle Description

OnStar, Power Windows, Cloth Seat Trim!

The Chevy Cruze is more than just an inexpensive compact. It's a fun car that you'll be excited to drive. This 2013 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Campbell River.

The compact 2013 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 116,100 kms. It's gold in colour . It has a 6 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 136HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Onstar, Power Windows, Cloth Seat Trim.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crhonda.com/apply-now/



o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Onstar
Cloth Seat Trim

