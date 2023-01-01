Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

142,856 KM

Details Features

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Campbell River Honda

250-286-0641

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

LTZ

Location

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

250-286-0641

  1. 10605180
  2. 10605180
  3. 10605180
  4. 10605180
  5. 10605180
  6. 10605180
  7. 10605180
  8. 10605180
  9. 10605180
  10. 10605180
Contact Seller

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
142,856KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10605180
  • Stock #: 24CR0317A
  • VIN: 1GC5K1E86DZ288046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24CR0317A
  • Mileage 142,856 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Campbell River Honda

2019 Hyundai Sonata ...
 96,097 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Accord Sp...
 30,798 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 RAM 1500 SPORT
 58,004 KM
$41,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Campbell River Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Campbell River Honda

Campbell River Honda

2773 Island Highway, Campbell River, BC V9W 2H4

Call Dealer

250-286-XXXX

(click to show)

250-286-0641

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory