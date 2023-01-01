2013 Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

$39,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 2 , 8 5 6 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10605180

10605180 Stock #: 24CR0317A

24CR0317A VIN: 1GC5K1E86DZ288046

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 24CR0317A

Mileage 142,856 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Safety ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.